Readystate Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,452 Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 178.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 170.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $395.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Olympic Steel from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

