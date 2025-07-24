Readystate Asset Management LP Makes New $394,000 Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,142 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR opened at $136.10 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.41 and a twelve month high of $308.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $531.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

