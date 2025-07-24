Readystate Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 178.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,305 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 303,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $584.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.54.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

