Readystate Asset Management LP Buys 5,017 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 783.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $872,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,823,498 shares in the company, valued at $554,514,729.02. This represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

