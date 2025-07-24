Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.62.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $118.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.76. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $12,529,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,842 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 54,694 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

