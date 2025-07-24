Raymond James Financial Cuts Earnings Estimates for Canfor

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Canfor in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.80) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Raymond James Financial currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.60.

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$14.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.35. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$12.60 and a 52-week high of C$18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.08.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.

