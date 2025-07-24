Range Resources Q1 EPS Estimate Increased by Zacks Research

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report released on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RRC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.05.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $43.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $388,652.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $560,556. This represents a 40.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,781.02. The trade was a 38.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.