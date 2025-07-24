Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ralliant (NYSE:RALFree Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

RAL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ralliant and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Ralliant Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of RAL stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. Ralliant has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $55.08.

Institutional Trading of Ralliant

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at $56,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

