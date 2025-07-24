Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.69.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $173.25 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $140.71 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.79 and its 200-day moving average is $169.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 103,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

