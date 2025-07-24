Quanta Services (PWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.44 per share and revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.050-10.650 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quanta Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $404.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quanta Services stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 943 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $411.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.20.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

