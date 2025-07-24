Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) vs. SKK (NASDAQ:SKK) Financial Survey

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) and SKK (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Quanta Services and SKK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanta Services 3.74% 18.06% 7.08% SKK N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Quanta Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Quanta Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanta Services 0 10 12 2 2.67 SKK 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quanta Services and SKK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Quanta Services presently has a consensus target price of $359.20, indicating a potential downside of 11.10%. Given Quanta Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quanta Services is more favorable than SKK.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quanta Services and SKK”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanta Services $24.87 billion 2.41 $904.82 million $6.20 65.17 SKK N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quanta Services has higher revenue and earnings than SKK.

Summary

Quanta Services beats SKK on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings. This segment also offers aviation services; emergency restoration services; and other engineering and technical services; design and construction solutions to wireline and wireless communications, cable multi-system operators, and other customers; and training for electric workers, as well as training for the gas distribution and communications industries. The company’s Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions segment is involved in engineering, procurement, construction, repair, and maintenance of wind, solar, and hydropower generation facilities, as well as battery storage facilities; and provision of engineering and construction services for substations and switchyards, transmission, and other electrical infrastructures. The company’s Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance services for natural gas systems for gas utility customers; fabrication services for pipeline support systems and structures and facilities; and engineering and construction services for pipeline and storage systems, and compressor and pump stations. The company was formerly known as Fabal Construction, Inc. and changed its name to Quanta Services, Inc. in November 1997. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SKK

(Get Free Report)

SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works. It serves government authorities, utility companies, or contractors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.