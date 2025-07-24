Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Cut by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,513 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $20,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $544,937,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after buying an additional 891,977 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 22,475.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 811,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,647,000 after acquiring an additional 506,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,839,000 after purchasing an additional 504,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $404.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.74 and its 200-day moving average is $314.55. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.20.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

