Q4 EPS Estimates for InPlay Oil Reduced by Noble Financial

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Noble Financial reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for InPlay Oil in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IPO. Roth Capital set a C$18.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

TSE IPO opened at C$10.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$932.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of C$6.54 and a 1-year high of C$13.80.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 85.93%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

