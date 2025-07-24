Q2 EPS Estimates for OXY Reduced by Capital One Financial

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Scotiabank set a $45.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of OXY opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,053,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,960,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,816,000 after acquiring an additional 398,467 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 13,826,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after acquiring an additional 710,220 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

