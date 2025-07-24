Q2 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Lifted by Stifel Canada

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.52.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 188.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.