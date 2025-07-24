Q2 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy Raised by Analyst

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Coterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.16.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.8%

CTRA stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

