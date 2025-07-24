Q2 EPS Estimates for Capstone Copper Decreased by Analyst

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Capstone Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CS. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Desjardins raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.13.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$8.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -208.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$11.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.70.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

