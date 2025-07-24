Q2 Earnings Estimate for ThredUp Issued By Northland Capmk

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ThredUp in a report issued on Monday, July 21st. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.50 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

TDUP opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $990.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.73. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 77.03%. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ThredUp by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

