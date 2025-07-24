Q2 Earnings Estimate for kneat.com Issued By Cormark

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of kneat.com in a report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Shares of TSE KSI opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50. kneat.com has a 52 week low of C$4.30 and a 52 week high of C$7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.30. The firm has a market cap of C$538.57 million, a P/E ratio of -62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08.

kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.

