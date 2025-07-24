Q2 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Issued By Stifel Canada

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Ero Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$24.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.85.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$20.23 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$13.17 and a 12-month high of C$31.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17.

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.

