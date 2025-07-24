Q2 Earnings Estimate for 70489 (PAA.TO) Issued By Scotiabank

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Scotiabank also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.