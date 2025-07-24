Pudgy Penguins Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.53 Billion (PENGU)

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. Pudgy Penguins has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $1.95 billion worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pudgy Penguins token can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pudgy Penguins has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118,041.73 or 1.00090221 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118,024.65 or 1.00075742 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pudgy Penguins Token Profile

Pudgy Penguins launched on December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins. The official message board for Pudgy Penguins is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. Pudgy Penguins’ official website is www.pudgypenguins.com.

Buying and Selling Pudgy Penguins

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.04508505 USD and is up 21.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 369 active market(s) with $2,699,823,462.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pudgypenguins.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pudgy Penguins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pudgy Penguins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

