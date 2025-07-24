PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $563,200.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 7th, Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $551,320.00.
- On Monday, June 23rd, Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $484,880.00.
PubMatic Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $12.68 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $615.36 million, a P/E ratio of 158.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Graham Holdings Co raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 21.4% in the first quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 2,831,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 84,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,077,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 179,951 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 683,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 628,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 50,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
