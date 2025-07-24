Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.13 and traded as high as $15.77. Provident Financial shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 10,534 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Financial to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Provident Financial

Provident Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $105.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Wertz sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $29,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,337 shares in the company, valued at $390,189.80. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 438,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 31,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.