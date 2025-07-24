Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Ned S. Holmes Sells 600 Shares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $42,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,408. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $69.60 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $86.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prosperity Bancshares

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.