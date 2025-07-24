Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Now – July 22nd

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are actively researching, developing or commercializing quantum computing hardware, software and services. By purchasing these stocks, investors gain exposure to firms—ranging from pure-play quantum startups like IonQ and Rigetti to established tech giants exploring quantum applications—whose value depends on the advancement and adoption of quantum technologies. These stocks offer a way to participate in the potential breakthroughs and disruptive power of quantum computing, albeit with higher volatility and long-term risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,194,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,782,361. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.40. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,248,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,282,889. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.55. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 30,786,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,822,493. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.43. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

QUBT traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. 16,081,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,395,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 3.96. Quantum Computing has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.36. 988,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59.

