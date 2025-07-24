Promising Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 22nd

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Invesco QQQ are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically above $10 billion. These firms are generally well-established, financially stable businesses that feature prominently in major stock indices and attract broad institutional investment. Because of their size and liquidity, large-cap stocks tend to exhibit lower volatility and often pay regular dividends, making them a core holding for conservative and income-focused investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.58. 158,092,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,999,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day moving average is $129.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $174.25.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.88. 68,668,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,725,772. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.86, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $561.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,455,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,486,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $534.38 and its 200 day moving average is $507.13. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $566.06.

