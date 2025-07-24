Promising Apparel Stocks To Follow Now – July 22nd

Kohl’s, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, PDD, and lululemon athletica are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the total quantity of clothing items and related accessories that a retailer or wholesaler holds on hand for sale. They encompass every style, size and color variant available at a given time and are managed through forecasting, ordering and replenishment processes. Effective apparel-stock management helps balance customer demand with inventory costs, ensuring shelves remain stocked without overburdening storage capacity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Kohl’s (KSS)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 147,890,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,690,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSS

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.12. 1,831,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,480. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $491.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.26. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $406.11 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $946.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $998.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $983.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market cap of $419.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,297,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947,343. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.09. PDD has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $155.67. The firm has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of lululemon athletica stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.93. 1,763,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,766. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. lululemon athletica has a 52 week low of $216.81 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

See Also