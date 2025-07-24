Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 192,852 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 192,852 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000,000 after buying an additional 109,632 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,495,000 after acquiring an additional 49,306 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $364.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. The trade was a 39.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $325.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.81 and a beta of 0.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $333.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 510.31% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

