Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 154,323 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,323 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1,289.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.2%

Unum Group stock opened at $80.65 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $96.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

