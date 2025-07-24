Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 153,846 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,846 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.73 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

