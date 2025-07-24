Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $271,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.