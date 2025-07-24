Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,459 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,883,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12,162.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 820,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,701,000 after acquiring an additional 814,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $66,962,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,577,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,934,000 after purchasing an additional 501,016 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $88.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

