Proficio Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Novartis stock opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $249.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

