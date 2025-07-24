Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after buying an additional 232,540 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.7%

EMR stock opened at $146.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $147.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.71 and its 200 day moving average is $120.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

