Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 55.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $158.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,877. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $151.90 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $371.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.26.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

