Procore Technologies (PCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Procore Technologies to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $311.91 million for the quarter. Procore Technologies has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Procore Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PCOR opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.40. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $88.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.39.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $581,412.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,154,097 shares in the company, valued at $83,510,458.92. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Bueker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $507,010.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,384.76. This trade represents a 29.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 672,447 shares of company stock valued at $43,878,843. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 350,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 52,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

