Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 615 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $191.96. 592,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,879,769. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.31 and its 200 day moving average is $189.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.15%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

