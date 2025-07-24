Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 50,537 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,537 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,905,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 66.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 222.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,732. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.