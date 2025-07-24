Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $7,837,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Boeing by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 119,959 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.90. The stock had a trading volume of 946,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,137. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $235.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.55.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

