Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 135 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.92.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $363.82. The stock had a trading volume of 51,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,628. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.97.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

