Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 13,151 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,205. The firm has a market cap of $166.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

