Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 216,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,065,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after purchasing an additional 99,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 692,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after acquiring an additional 97,667 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 449,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $129.97. 50,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.28. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $98.47 and a twelve month high of $130.04.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

