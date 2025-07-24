Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.95. 5,328,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,189,901. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

