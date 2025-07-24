Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 5,322 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 3,295.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,117,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after buying an additional 2,055,203 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGTI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 8,001,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,501,797. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.43. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 40,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $606,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 419,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,340. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 853,766 shares in the company, valued at $12,806,490. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

