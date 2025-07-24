Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,600. The trade was a 32.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,649,959. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.16. 73,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 241.88 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

