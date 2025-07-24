Princeton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Stock Performance
Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.20. 860,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08.
Rio Tinto Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
