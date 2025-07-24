Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $189,584,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $110,356,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $76,129,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,398,000 after buying an additional 181,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in MongoDB by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 356,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,105,000 after buying an additional 145,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.44. The company had a trading volume of 994,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,951. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.84.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,983.68. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,107,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,039,404. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,746 shares of company stock worth $7,500,196. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.35.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

