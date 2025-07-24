Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up about 0.7% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 552,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,281,000 after buying an additional 460,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.19. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.49%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. This represents a 61.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 79,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This trade represents a 46.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,917,063 shares of company stock worth $1,573,509,812. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

