Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.04.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price target on UiPath and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $565,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,833,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,707,202.56. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $716,415.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,939,085.52. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 785,117 shares of company stock worth $9,854,444. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

